Cyclist struck on Cherokee Boulevard Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 6:08 PM EST Updated: Monday, February 23, 2015 5:29 AM EST Posted:Updated:

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a car hit him while crossing the street on Cherokee Boulevard.



An officer told Channel 3, the man was riding his bike and crossing the exit of a parking lot in front of the "Sled Hills" when a car was leaving.



The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but police say he's expected to be okay.