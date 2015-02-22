Pedestrian struck on Cherokee Boulevard - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cyclist struck on Cherokee Boulevard

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a car hit him while crossing the street on Cherokee Boulevard.

An officer told Channel 3, the man was riding his bike and crossing the exit of a parking lot in front of the "Sled Hills" when a car was leaving.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but police say he's expected to be okay.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.