Lady Moc netters nearly upset Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN (GoMocs.com)---The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga nearly pulled off a signature win against No. 31 Tennessee Sunday. The Mocs closed a 3-1 deficit to tie the match before falling 4-3 to the Volunteers.

“It was a back and forth match all day,” stated head coach Jeff Clark . “I really thought we had a chance to win, but you have to give credit to Tennessee for pulling out the victory. We are all disappointed, but we played well and battled hard.”

With the team score tied at 3-3, Chattanooga freshman Samantha Caswell was the last Moc on the court. She dropped her first set in a 7-5 tiebreaker to Tiffany Tavares. Caswell forced a third set with a 6-4 win in the second.

In the final frame, Caswell quickly got down 2-0 before winning three straight to go up 3-2. She had multiple game-points to take a 4-2 lead, but Tavares fought those off to tie it at 3-3. Tavares went back up 4-3 before Caswell evened it again at 4-4. That was as close as it would get as Tavares took the last two games for the win.

Tennessee opened the match by flexing its muscle in doubles play. The Vols No. 1 tandem of Joanna Henderson and Caitlyn Williams is ranked No. 36 in the nation and defeated UTC's undefeated duo of Caswell and junior Kayla Jones (6-2). UT clinched the first point when Eve Repic and Victoria Olivarez beat senior Kaylene Chadwell and junior Kelsey Coots (6-3) at No. 2.

Tennessee forfeited at No. 6, so the match was tied 1-1 with five singles to play. The Vols quickly went up 3-1 with straight set wins at No. 1 and No. 2.

Chattanooga stormed by with three-set wins at No. 5 and No. 3. Senior Claire Mulyadi defeated Ashlee Boles (6-2, 0-6, 6-0) at No. 5, followed by Coots comeback win over Olivarez at No. 3 (1-6, 6-3, 6-4).

Chattanooga's (5-1) five match winning streak to start the season is snapped with today's loss. Tennessee improves to 7-4 overall. The Mocs are back in action on Friday, Feb. 27, at Jacksonville State. The next home match is Sunday, March 1, against UT Martin at the UTC Tennis Courts.

#31 Tennessee 4, Chattanooga 3



Feb 22, 2015 at Knoxville, Tenn. (Goodfriend Tennis Center)

Doubles competition



Singles competition





Match Notes

Chattanooga 5-1

Tennessee 7-4; National ranking #31

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,2,1,5,3,4)