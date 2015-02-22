Middle Tennessee hangs on for 68-66 win over W. Kentucky Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 3:49 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 22, 2015 3:49 PM EST Posted:Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Giddy Potts scored 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting and hit a key 3-pointer to help Middle Tennessee hang on for a 68-66 win over Western Kentucky on Sunday.



Darnell Harris contributed 14 points and Reggie Upshaw Jr. had 10 to go with eight rebounds as Middle Tennessee (15-13, 8-7 Conference USA) shot 60 percent on 40 attempts from the field, including 11 of 21 from 3-point range.



Western Kentucky, which trailed by as many as nine, took the lead midway through the second half with T.J. Price's 3-pointer to make it 51-50 and again with a free throw from George Fant that made it 59-58 with 2:55 left. Middle Tennessee reclaimed the advantage with back-to-back 3-pointers from Potts and Harris and hung on down the stretch.



Price led Western Kentucky (16-10, 9-5) with 24 points, including a jumper at the buzzer, while Fant added 19 and 12 rebounds.



