UNC-Greensboro blasts Furman 84-49

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - R.J. White had 14 of his 18 points in the first half, and UNC-Greensboro dominated Furman throughout for an 84-49 victory on Sunday.
    
White made all four his 3-point attempts in the first half and the Spartans (9-20, 5-11 Southern) were 9 of 13 from long range to lead 41-25 at the break. Greensboro closed the first half on a 27-11 run.
    
Nicholas Paulos finished with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from distance and UNCG made 15 of 25 3-pointers for the game.
    
Kayel Locke added 14 points and nine rebounds, Diante Baldwin scored 11 and Marvin Smith 10.
    
Stephen Croone had 16 points to lead Furman (7-20, 4-12), which shot 3 of 19 from 3-point range and had nine of its 12 turnovers in the second half. Daniel Fowler scored 10 points and Kris Acox grabbed 10 rebounds.

