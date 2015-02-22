Tony Stewart now 0-for-17 in NASCAR's Daytona 500 Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 2:59 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 22, 2015 2:59 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Driver Tony Stewart sits in his car during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. AP photo

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Tony Stewart's Daytona 500 drought continues.



Stewart was involved in a five-car accident early in the season opener Sunday, sustaining enough damage to his No. 14 Chevrolet that it ended his chances of winning the "Great American Race." He fell behind by more than 20 laps and ended up in the garage for significant repairs.



Stewart is now winless in 17 tries in NASCAR'S premier event.



Stewart had hoped to end the losing streak this season, which follows two tumultuous seasons, but he seemingly started the wreck on lap 41. Stewart moved up the track, got loose and triggered the minor mess.



Stewart's car turned right and slammed into the outside wall, damaging his right-front tire and steering.



Matt Kenseth, Michael Waltrip, Jamie McMurray and Ryan Blaney also were involved.



