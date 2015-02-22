Lombardi sweater discovered by Knoxville couple sells for $43,020

ASHEVILLE – A West Point football sweater that belonged to Vince Lombardi and was bought in an Asheville Goodwill for 58 cents last summer, went for $43,020 at a New York auction Saturday night.The sweater, believed to be at least 65 years old, was purchased by an anonymous collector on the phone during Heritage Auctions Platinum Nights event. It belonged to Lombardi when he was an assistant coach at Army from 1949-53.Lombardi went on to fame as coach of the Green Bay Packers and won five National Football League championships and the first two Super Bowls during his nine years in the NFL's smallest market.The sweater was purchased by Sean and Rikki McEvoy, who own a vintage clothes store in Knoxville. They didn't realize what a find they had until Sean was watching a documentary on Lombardi during the football season and saw a photo of Lombardi wearing a West Point sweater.Read more at