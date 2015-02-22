Feud grows between father, partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Feud grows between father, partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown

Posted: Updated:
By JONATHAN LANDRUM JR.
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - While Bobbi Kristina Brown fights for her life, a feud has erupted over whether her partner can visit her in the hospital.

The only daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston has been hospitalized in Atlanta since being found unresponsive Jan. 31 in a tub at her Georgia home.

A lawyer for Bobbi Kristina's father, Bobby Brown, said in a statement late Saturday that Bobbi Kristina's partner, Nick Gordon, was offered an opportunity to potentially visit her if he agreed to meet certain conditions.

But Gordon's attorneys say Brown has consistently denied Gordon permission to visit.

They said they advised Gordon to refuse the conditions set by Brown. The conditions have not been made public.

The attorneys said Gordon has repeatedly offered to discuss the issue privately with Brown.

