Mega millions offers triple-digit jackpot for Tuesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mega millions offers triple-digit jackpot for Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE - Lottery players who follow a triple-digit jackpot will be playing Mega Millions this week for a chance to win $112 million on Tuesday. 


The Lottery's five other drawing-style games and instant tickets alike remain popular, as well, helping to generate more than $3.2 billion for education programs in Tennessee.

For details about games, winners and more, visit tnlottery.com.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.