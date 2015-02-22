Foggy and chilly with possible light wintry mix overnight - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Foggy and chilly with possible light wintry mix overnight

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Good Sunday! Sunday starts foggy for much of the Tennessee Valley, some of it quite dense with areas of mist, too. Please be very careful if you must drive anywhere. The fog should lift by late morning, then we're left with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon (with perhaps a few late peeks of sunshine). Highs reach the middle to upper 40s.

Tonight's forecast has changed: Initial outlook was flurries/light snow from a system developing in the Plains heading our way. Now it looks more like a chance overnight for light snow/sleet/freezing rain near and south of Chattanooga; light snow elsewhere. If this pans out, roads again become slick for Monday's morning commute, even though precipitation will probably be gone by the time you go to work/school. Lows fall to around 30° in the city.

The potential wintry mix ends early Monday. The rest of the day is partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s (normal is 57°). Some clouds stick around Monday night with colder lows in the middle 20s. Tuesday stays chilly with highs in the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Another light wintry mix is possible Wednesday with upper 20s in the morning, highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday and Friday bring fair skies, but highs still struggle to move past the middle 40s. A wintry mix is yet again possible Saturday, changing to just rain in the afternoon.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

For Sunday:

8 AM ... Fog/Mist, 40º

Noon ... Cloudy, 43º

5 PM ... Mostly Cloudy, 46°
