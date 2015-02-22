No Lotto jackpot winner; top prize rises to $17 million - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

No Lotto jackpot winner; top prize rises to $17 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - No tickets matched all six Florida Lotto numbers in Saturday's drawing, so the jackpot now rises to $17 million.

Florida Lottery officials said Sunday that 62 tickets matched five numbers to win $2,511.50 each. Another 2,566 tickets matched four numbers for $44.50 each, and 44,167 tickets matched three numbers for $5 each.

The winning Florida Lotto numbers selected Saturday: 01-06-11-12-25-52.

