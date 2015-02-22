Kurt suspended, Kyle wrecks meaning no Busch at Daytona

In this May 22, 2014, file photo, Kurt Busch, left, walks with Patricia Driscoll before qualifying for a NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
)---Scary moments during the Xfinity race in Daytona Saturday.
A ten-car wreck around turn one with eight laps to go, it caused the number-54 car of Kyle Busch to spin-out onto the grass and crash into the infield wall.
The infield wall is concrete and does not have NASCAR's protective "safer" barrier on it.
Crews rushed to his aid while Busch's pregnant wife Samantha went to see if her husband was ok.
Busch was alert and responsive after he was pulled out of the car, and remained that way as he was taken on a stretcher to a Daytona-area hospital.
According to Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch suffered a compound fracture and underwent surgery Saturday.
NASCAR used their official Twitter account to announce that Busch was being treated for a right leg injury and would not participate in Sunday's Daytona 500.
Joe Gibbs Racing has not yet announced his replacement.
Many of Busch's fellow drivers criticized the lack of protective padding on the inside wall, including six-time champion Jimmie Johnson who tweeted, quote "Man I hope Kyle Busch is alright... it's beyond me why we don't have soft walls everywhere."
Kyle's brother kurt busch lost the appeal of his indefinite suspension by NASCAR on Saturday, stemming from a domestic violence incident last year.
Sunday's Daytona 500 will mark the first time since 2000 there will be no Busch in the race.