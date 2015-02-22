Lady Flames Battle Past DSU 57-46 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lady Flames Battle Past DSU 57-46

CLEVELAND, TN (goleeflames.com)---In a battle of two of the top defensive teams in the Gulf South Conference, the Lee women's basketball team prevailed, 57-46 over Delta State University on Saturday afternoon inside Walker Arena.

The Lady Flames avenged an earlier season loss to the Lady Statesmen and improve to 16-8 overall and 13-8 in conference play. Delta State falls to 16-9 on the season and 14-7 in league action.

The two teams bounced back and forth in the first half of the defensive struggle with Lee holding a slim 22-21 advantage. The second half saw the young Lady Flames take control as they outscored the veteran Lady Statesmen club 35-25 to secure the victory.

Lee was led by Emileigh Swafford who scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Decatur native is now averaging 16.8 points per game to lead the Lady Flames. Shelby Brown also eclipsed double-figure scoring with 12 points.

"Christina (Johnson) and Carrie (Cheeks) played big inside for ous, especially on the glass," said head coach Marty Rowe. "We didn't shoot the ball very well but we made enough down the stretch to get the win."

Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds and pitched in seven points. Cheeks added seven boards as the Lady Flames out-rebounded the Lady Statesmen 39-30 in teh contest. Lee's stingy defense held the Mississippi club to just 37.2 percent shooting (16-of-34).

"We did a nice job with our traps and forced them to settle for 3's, " added Rowe. "We got the looks we wanted on the offensive end and I thought a huge turning point was Shelby's play late in the second half."

With the Lady Flames up five and just over five minutes remaining Brown hustled after her own miss on a 3-point attempt and then converted a triple from the corner to extend the lead to eight and cripple the Lady Statesmen's comeback effort.

Chelsey Rhodes carried the load offensively for Delta State. The guard tallied 24 points and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Anissa Jackson and Seneca Walton each pulled down six rebounds.

Lee committed just eight turnovers while forcing the visitors into 13 floor mistakes. Rowe's club held a 13-4 advantage in points off turnovers and outscored Delta State 13-2 in second chance opportunities. 

The Lady Flames finished 18-of-59 (30.5 percent) from the field and were 6-of-26 (23.1 percent) from 3-point land. Lee made the most 16 free throw chances as they converted 15.

The Lady Flames will wrap up the regular season next week at Walker Arena. On Thursday Lee steps out of conference play to host Hiwassee College at 6 p.m. On Saturday they will close out the GSC schedule with rival Shorter University at 5 p.m.
Team Statistics

Game Stats DSU LEE
FG% .372 .305
3FG% .357 .231
FT% .692 .938
RB 30 39
TO 13 8
STL 1 7

Game Stat Leaders

