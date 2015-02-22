UTC netters best North Alabama 5-2

HIXSON, TN (GoMocs.com)

--The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team scored a 5-2 over visiting North Alabama at the Hixson Racquet Club Satuday. The Mocs swept doubles play and won four singles matches for their second team win of the spring.

“The doubles played as many games as possible,” observed head coach Carlos Garcia . “Every match was tight. I think we were prepared for that after the EKU match because it was a very similar doubles point there.

“I was glad to see Austin Boaz have a nice win for us. He hasn't played in a while and he came through. It was a very good comeback for them after going down 4-7.

Plesky, Wilson, Peacey and junior Gino Delavalle all won their singles matches. Wilson had the clincher with a three-set victory (6-3, 1-6, 6-1) over Max Drupple at No. 4. Peacey's (6-3, 4-6, 6-3) win over Taylor Ausbon at No. 6 was also a three-setter.

“All in all it was a great win and I'm impressed with North Alabama” added Garcia. “My 3-6 really came through for me today but it was a match that was quite close.”

The Mocs hit the road for two matches next weekend. UTC travels to USC Upstate on Saturday, Feb. 28, and Winthrop on Sunday, March 1. Be sure to check the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com for links to any live scoring available.

Chattanooga 5, North Alabama 2



Feb 21, 2015 at Chattanooga (Hixson Racquet Club)

Doubles competition



Singles competition



