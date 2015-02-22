UTC whacks Jacksonville, Sam Houston State Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 12:20 AM EST Updated: Sunday, February 22, 2015 12:20 AM EST Posted:Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (GoMocs.com)– The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Softball team claimed its fourth and fifth–consecutive win as the Mocs (10-4) defeated Jacksonville, 7-2 and Sam Houston State, 5-2. UTC is currently the only undefeated team in the South Alabama Invitational.



Game 1: Chattanooga 7, Jacksonville 2



In its first game of the day, Chattanooga exploded for seven runs over six and half innings to down the Dolphins, 7-2. Junior Alyssa Taylor led off the scoring with a homer to left field, giving the Mocs a1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.



The next UTC blast came in the bottom of the third inning with junior Sam Taylor on at second base and Sarah Beth Roberts on first with two outs. Senior Nicole Osterman hammered out Chattanooga's second home run of the game, claiming a double RBI and pushing UTC's lead to three.



The Mocs kept their momentum in the fourth inning, scoring two more runs. Sam Taylor doubled to left field, advancing Marina Wilkerson to third. Roberts would sacrifice a hit to second base, allowing Wilkerson to score and Taylor to advance to third. Osterman singled to right center to run in Taylor, setting the score, 5-0.



The Dolphins would get two hits in the top of the fifth, capitalizing a UTC fielding error.



Refocused, the Mocs would close out the game with one more run in the bottom of the sixth. Osterman claimed her fifth RBI as her double to right center in scored Roberts.



Deason picked up the win, improving to 5-2.She only allowed three runs and pitched five strike outs to Jacksonville's Rossman one strike out.





Game 2: Chattanooga 5 , Sam Houston State 2



The Mocs carried over their energy into their second game of the day against Sam Houston State. UTC took an early lead as Osterman doubled to run in Sam Taylor at the top of the first inning.



A double from Alyssa Taylor in the top of the fourth ignited four more runs for the Mocs. Criket Blanco would run in on Taylor's (Alyssa) hit and Kailey Palazzolo ran in off of Wilkerson's single to right field.



The third hit came off a sacrifice fly ball by Sam Taylor to left field, connecting Alyssa Taylor to home base. J.J. Hamill claimed the last RBI with a double to left center, forcing Sam Houston State to switch out pitchers.



Sam Houston State's Jessica Slater and Meme Quinn were credited with RBIs as the Bearkats score a run in both the fourth and fifth frames, but the Mocs ultimately kept the lead and took the game, 5-2.



Cori Jennings garnered the win, setting her at 3-1. She registered six strike outs and only allowed one walk.





The Mocs will look to cap of a successful weekend with their sixth-straight win as they face Ball State on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET



