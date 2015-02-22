SoCon leading Wofford downs Citadel 78-52 Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 12:10 AM EST Updated: Sunday, February 22, 2015 12:10 AM EST Posted:Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Spencer Collins scored 15 points to lead four in double figures as Wofford routed The Citadel 78-52 on Saturday night.



Wofford (23-6, 14-2 Southern Conference) has won three straight and 10 of its last 11 games to remain atop the conference standings.



Collins was 5 of 8 from the floor. Lee Skinner and Karl Cochran scored 13 points apiece and Jaylen Allen added 10 for the Terriers, who shot 31 of 55 from the field (56.4 percent). Cochran grabbed nine boards and hit 1 of 7 from long range to tie a school record of 299 career 3-pointers.



Collins scored 10 points in the first half as Wofford built a 35-20 halftime lead, and stretched it to 20 points midway through the second half.



Brian White scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead The Citadel (10-17, 5-11). Ashton Moore chipped in 12 for the Bulldogs.



