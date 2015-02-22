Mercer survives late scare 62-61 over Samford Posted: Sunday, February 22, 2015 12:08 AM EST Updated: Sunday, February 22, 2015 12:08 AM EST Posted:Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Darious Moten had 15 points and Ike Nwamu blocked a shot in the final second to secure Mercer's 62-61 victory over Samford on Saturday night.



Mercer (16-13, 11-5 Southern) held the lead from the opening points to the final minute. Samford (12-17, 5-11) took its only lead, at 61-60, on Tyler Hood's basket with 26.2 seconds left.



Phillip Leonard put the Bears back in front with 6.9 seconds on a driving layup from the left wing.



Samford's Christen Cunningham then drove the length of the court in the final seconds and fed an open Evan Taylor in the middle of the lane. Taylor drop-stepped before Nwamu met him near the rim for the game-sealing block.



Jibri Bryan added 10 points for Mercer which led by as many as 14.



Jamal Shabazz led Samford with nine points and Michael Bradley grabbed 10 boards to go with eight points.



