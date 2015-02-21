Mocs rally, beat ETSU 67-59 Posted: Saturday, February 21, 2015 10:49 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 21, 2015 10:49 PM EST Posted:Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Ronrico White scored 20 points, Casey Jones had 17 and Chattanooga beat East Tennessee State 67-59 on Saturday for the Mocs' fourth straight win.



Greg Pryor added 11 points and five assists for Chattanooga (20-9, 13-3 Southern), which opened the second half with eight straight points to quickly erase a 30-22 halftime deficit. The Mocs took the lead for good at 40-38 during a 7-0 run and stretched the lead to 52-42 with 5:03 left.



A.J. Merriweather pulled ETSU (16-11, 8-8) within seven with 1:24 left, but Pryor made 8 of 10 free throws from there to seal the win.



Jalen Riley had 31 points for the second straight game for the Buccaneers. It was his fifth 30-point game this season. Merriweather added 12 points.



Chattanooga has remained one game behind first-place Wofford since starting the four-game winning streak on Feb. 12 with a 56-46 road win over the Terriers.



