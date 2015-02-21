Dawgs best Bama in OT 66-65 Posted: Saturday, February 21, 2015 10:47 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 21, 2015 10:47 PM EST Posted:Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Cameron Forte hit a jump shot from the baseline with 7 seconds left in overtime to lift Georgia to a 66-65 victory over Alabama on Saturday night.



The Bulldogs (17-9, 8-6 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Yante Maten blocked Retin Obasohan's layup attempt from behind with 1 second remaining.



Rodney Cooper couldn't get a shot off in time for the Crimson Tide (16-11, 6-8), which had overcome an eight-point second-half deficit.



Obasohan missed a 3-pointer and Rodney Cooper turned it over after grabbing the rebound with 26 seconds left and a 65-64 lead, setting up what proved the game-winning basket.



Nemanja Djurisic had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs and Charles Mann added 13 before fouling out. Marcus Thornton, who also fouled out, scored 10.



Obasohan led Alabama with 16 points while Riley Norris added a career-high 14 and Cooper scored 11.



