Ole Miss edges Vols 59-57

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Stefan Moody scored 22 points and Mississippi survived two field goal misses in the final 10 seconds Saturday night to defeat Tennessee 59-57.



Jarvis Summers added 13 points for the Rebels (19-8, 10-4 SEC), including the game-winning free throw with 27 seconds left. Ole Miss has won eight of its last nine starts and remained tied with Texas A&M for third place in the conference.



Tennessee (14-12, 6-8), placed three players in double figures, led by Armani Moore with 15 points. Josh Richardson had 13 points, but misfired twice in the final 10 seconds. Kevin Punter added 12, with four 3-pointers.



The loss was the fifth in the last six starts for the Vols, who shot 22 of 50 (44 percent) from the field and out rebounded Ole Miss 37-27. The Rebels countered by forcing 13 turnovers and holding Tennessee without a field goal in the final 4:12 of play.



