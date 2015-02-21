Watt Bar Nuclear plant shutdown over condenser issue

SPRING CITY, TN (AP) - Operators at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant have shut down the reactor over a problem in the non-nuclear part of the power plant.

The issue on Saturday was in the condenser that helps covert steam back into water.

A Chattanooga newspaper reports that the Unit 1 reactor ceased generating power about 11 a.m. and will remain down while TVA employees try to figure out the problem.

TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said there was never any danger to the public or plant personnel.

Hopson says warmer weather over the weekend has lowered TVA's power demand from Thursday's peak levels. He says he doesn't expect the shutdown to create any issues for the electric provider's transmission system.

A second nuclear unit is being constructed at the plant.

