Ryan Reed wins Xfinity race at Daytona; Kyle Busch injured Posted: Saturday, February 21, 2015 7:19 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 21, 2015 7:19 PM EST Posted:Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Ryan Reed won for the first time in a NASCAR national series with an Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, where Sprint Cup star Kyle Busch was injured in a late crash.



Reed, the 21-year-old driver for Roush Fenway Racing, passed Brad Keselowski for the lead on the last lap to grab the win in the debut race for new sponsor Xfinity.



The race ended minutes after Busch was transported to a hospital with what appeared to be an injury to his right leg or ankle. He hit head-first into an inside retaining wall with eight laps remaining, and was only able to climb halfway through his window.



Busch appeared to be pointing into the car as rescue workers arrived to help him to the ground. His leg was wrapped in a splint and he was on a stretcher as he was loaded into the ambulance.







