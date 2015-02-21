Boyle Scores Big Win in Iowa Dual

It may have been for just a few minutes, but the scoreboard in Carver-Hawkeye Arena did read Chattanooga 3 - No. 1 Iowa 0, following the 125-pound match. The Chattanooga Mocs wrestling team jumped out to an early lead against the top-ranked and undefeated Hawkeyes in the quarterfinals of the EAS/NWCA National Duals Saturday.

Senior Sean Boyle put his No. 10 national ranking up against fifth-ranked sophomore Thomas Gilman. Despite plenty of action in the first three minutes, neither one could get on the board. Gilman went up 1-0 with an escape in the second, and Boyle countered with an escape of his own in the third.

That sent the opening match into overtime. Boyle took the win with a takedown 35 seconds into the extra frame. He improved to 26-5 overall, while it was only the second loss of the year for Gilman, who drops to 23-2. Gilman went on to bounce back with a win over Cornell's No. 2 Nahshon Gerrett in the semifinals later in the day.

“That's a huge win for Sean,” stated head coach Heath Eslinger . “Those are the matches you have to win to be in the NCAA finals, and he keeps winning them. That could give him a great seed at the national tournament.”

That was the only match UTC would take, falling by a final score of 44-3. Iowa (16-0) snaps the Mocs nine-match winning streak, dropping Chattanooga to 12-6 overall.

There were still other bright spots in the dual for UTC. Sophomore Michael Pongracz wrestled hard against No. 6 senior Josh Dziewa before falling 4-2 at 141. Freshman Justin Lampe scored three takedowns against No. 9 senior Nick Moore before falling 11-6. Sophomore Scottie Boykin also competed hard in his 7-4 loss to sixth-ranked junior Nathan Burak at 197.

“It was a great opportunity for our guys,” added Eslinger. “It is always nice to be included with that group of teams. It is good for recruiting, and the exposure is tremendous for Chattanooga wrestling.”

UTC was the only team not ranked in the top 12 in the eight-team event. The Mocs crashed the party with Sunday's opening round 19-16 win over Oklahoma.

Chattanooga wraps up the regular season at SIU-Edwardsville tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. UTC is 6-0 in SoCon matches and can win the regular season title outright with a win. Check the wrestling schedule page on GoMocs.com for links to a live broadcast and live scoring.

No. 1 Iowa 44 – Chattanooga 3



Feb. 21, 2015 – NWCA National Duals – Iowa City, Iowa



IOWA CITY, IA (GoMocs.com)---