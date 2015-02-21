No. 20 Chattanooga women rally for 56-49 win over Samford Posted: Saturday, February 21, 2015 6:29 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 21, 2015 6:29 PM EST Posted:Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Jasmine Joyner had 13 points, seven rebounds and six blocks as No. 20 Chattanooga rallied for a 56-49 win over Samford for its 20th straight victory Saturday.



It was the Mocs' 46th straight regular-season conference victory.



Keiana Gilbert scored 12 points, Chelsey Shumpert 11 and Ka'Vonne Towns 10 for Chattanooga (24-3, 12-0 Southern).



The Mocs trailed 18-16 at halftime after making just 6 of 24 shots and trailed by as many as seven in the second half. Chattanooga took its first lead of the second half during an 8-0 run to pull ahead 37-32.



Destiney Elliott and Hannah Nichols scored 15 points apiece for Samford (14-13, 7-5).



Elliott made a layup to cut Samford's deficit to 48-47 with 2:11 left. But Gilbert answered with a jumper off the glass and, after a Samford miss, Shumpert hit a long baseline jumper and Towns made two free throws for a 54-47 lead with 27 seconds remaining.



