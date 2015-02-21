Rain turning roads slick in Tennessee, flood watches issued - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rain turning roads slick in Tennessee, flood watches issued

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Rains and above-freezing temperatures throughout much of Tennessee are causing flooding and slick roadways.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the melting snow and ice combined with one to three inches of rain is increasing the potential for flash flooding Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of East Tennessee through Monday and all of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning.

About 8,800 electric customers in seven counties are without power, including about 3,600 outages in Franklin County. Officials say windy conditions could create more outages on Saturday.

The state Department of Transportation says ponding water is possible on interstates.

State officials say the storms and freezing temperatures this week have caused 18 deaths, including nine attributed to hypothermia.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.