Early morning icy roads cause wreck on I-75

Early morning drives were difficult for many motorists in the early morning hours with ice and snow on the interstates and secondary routes.

"They don't need to be out here in this mess. This ice is rough," said Jannie Strickland, Wrecked car on ice.

Jannie Strickland didn't head the warnings and found out the hard way. That icy roads can lead to bigger problems.

"I was coming down and was trying to drive careful," said Strickland.

"I just thought it was alright to get to Atlanta, but it just wasn't meant for me to get there," said Strickland.

Strickland says the car in front of her slammed on the brakes, she did the same and landed on the side of the interstate.

"To keep from hitting them I just steered off the interstates and hit the pole," said Strickland.

"It was scary, I just thank The Lord I didn't hit nobody," said Strickland

Or hurt herself. Tow truck workers were busy helping Strickland and many others.

"We haven't been home. Five of us have been working all night long," said Strickland.

Strickland says you should learn from her misfortune.

"Everybody needs to stay at home until this is over with," said Strickland.