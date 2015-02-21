TVA changing the way in charges for electricity

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is giving notice that it plans to change the way it charges customers for electricity.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/1CJzU4G ) reports the nation's largest public utility notified local power companies this month that its pricing schedules will be tweaked when the board meets in August to adopt a budget for next year.

TVA officials say the changes are an attempt to better reflect fluctuations in the cost of generating power. The utility decided in 2011 to start charging customers based on the amount of power they used and when they consumed it.

The changes to that plan, which were developed with customer input, should take effect in October.

TVA serves 9 million people in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

