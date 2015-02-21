THP: I-24 near Exit 166 is a solid sheet of ice

Tennessee Highway Patrol Officers say Interstate 24 going eastbound and westbound is a solid sheet of ice, completely impassible near exit 166.T-Dot trucks have been working overnight trying to salt the roadway.Just a few exits up deputies with Hamilton County Sheriff's Office tell us, there are dangerous icy patches being reported near exit 174 and 176 at Browns Ferry road.Officials say they're also seeing problems on U.S. 27 and the I-75 and I-24 split going towards Atlanta.In Dade County emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on 1-24 east bound near Cummings Highway .

There have been several interstate crashes Saturday morning, but so far no injuries are being reported.