Cookies On Ice

(KARE) Some might see a quiet lake on a cold winter's night when they gaze upon Minnesota's Chisago Lake.

But someone else, someone with relatively inexperienced eyes, took a look at the same frozen landscape and saw a sales floor.

"We are selling Girl Scout cookies to ice fishers," Inga Heinecke explained while chattering thru her 10-year-old teeth.

The rosy cheeked, red blooded Norwegian is hustling sugar on the ice.

On Monday, her first trip out, she sold 30 boxes.

Fisherman, startled at the sight of two 10-year-olds pushing cookies in a sleigh had no choice.

