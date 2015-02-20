Snow+ice+freezing rains = road closures

Emergency officials around the Tennessee Valley are asking people not to get out on the roadways unless it is absolutely necessary. And then use caution when traveling especially with the secondary roadways.

Only a few counties have shut down roads due to the weather, but dispatchers tell Channel 3 that all roads are slick and dangerous at this time.

Hamilton Co:



Ochs Hwy bottom of Lookout Mtn



Roberts Mill Rd, W Rd



Atlamont at Hixson Pike



Walker Co:



Ochs Hwy on Lookout Mtn



Whitfield Co:



Airport Rd is impassable