Snow+ice+freezing rains = road closures

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Emergency officials around the Tennessee Valley are asking people not to get out on the roadways unless it is absolutely necessary. And then use caution when traveling especially with the secondary roadways.

Only a few counties have shut down roads due to the weather, but dispatchers tell Channel 3 that all roads are slick and dangerous at this time.

Hamilton Co:

Ochs Hwy bottom of Lookout Mtn

Roberts Mill Rd, W Rd

Atlamont at Hixson Pike

Walker Co: 

Ochs Hwy on Lookout Mtn

Whitfield Co:

Airport Rd is impassable

