YouTube to release kids app to ease parents' worries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - YouTube is going to release a mobile app that will only show video clips suitable for young children to help parents control what their kids are watching on the Internet.



The YouTube for Kids app scheduled to be released Monday will only work on smartphones and tablets running on Android, the software made by YouTube owner Google Inc. A version compatible with the iOS software powering Apple Inc.'s iPhone and iPad may be released in the upcoming months.

The app features thousands of kid-focused channels that provide both entertainment and education. The content is mostly tailored for children ranging from two to eight years old.

Ads will be shown with some of the clips to help funnel more revenue to Google, one of the world's most profitable companies.

