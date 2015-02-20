Rojas Tames Cold For Bassmaster Classic Lead





2015 2015 GEICO Bassmaster Classic Presented By GoPro

Lake Hartwell 2/20-2/22

Greenville SC.

(ANGLER) Standings Day 1



Angler Hometown No./lbs-oz Pts Total $$$



1. Dean Rojas Lake Havasu City, AZ 5 21-02 0

Day 1: 5 21-02

2. Skeet Reese Auburn, CA 5 20-02 0

Day 1: 5 20-02

3. Keith Combs Huntington, TX 5 18-08 0

Day 1: 5 18-08

4. Brett Hite Phoenix, AZ 5 15-07 0

Day 1: 5 15-07

5. Randy Howell Springville, AL 5 15-05 0

Day 1: 5 15-05

6. Casey Ashley Donalds, SC 5 15-03 0

Day 1: 5 15-03

7. Takahiro Omori Emory, TX 5 15-00 0

Day 1: 5 15-00

8. Greg Hackney Gonzales, LA 4 14-15 0

Day 1: 4 14-15

9. Michael Iaconelli Pitts Grove, NJ 4 14-07 0

Day 1: 4 14-07

10. Todd Faircloth Jasper, TX 5 14-06 0

Day 1: 5 14-06

11. David Kilgore Jasper, AL 5 14-01 0

Day 1: 5 14-01

12. Chris Lane Guntersville, AL 5 14-00 0

Day 1: 5 14-00

13. Paul Mueller Naugatuck, CT 5 13-12 0

Day 1: 5 13-12

14. Jacob Wheeler Indianapolis, IN 5 12-10 0

Day 1: 5 12-10

15. David Walker Sevierville, TN 4 12-03 0

Day 1: 4 12-03

16. Mike McClelland Bella Vista, AR 5 12-02 0

Day 1: 5 12-02

17. Clifford Pirch Payson, AZ 5 11-13 0

Day 1: 5 11-13

18. Andy Montgomery Blacksburg, SC 5 11-08 0

Day 1: 5 11-08

19. Brandon Lester Fayetteville, TN 5 11-00 0

Day 1: 5 11-00

20. Bobby Lane Jr. Lakeland, FL 4 10-10 0

Day 1: 4 10-10

21. Jared Lintner Arroyo Grande, CA 5 10-09 0

Day 1: 5 10-09

22. Ott DeFoe Knoxville, TN 5 10-06 0

Day 1: 5 10-06

23. Mark Davis Mount Ida, AR 5 09-06 0

Day 1: 5 09-06

24. Coby Carden Shelby, AL 5 09-03 0

Day 1: 5 09-03

25. Jacob Powroznik Port Haywood, VA 4 09-02 0

Day 1: 4 09-02

26. Gerald Swindle Warrior, AL 5 08-13 0

Day 1: 5 08-13

27. James Niggemeyer Van, TX 4 08-10 0

Day 1: 4 08-10

28. Brian Snowden Reeds Spring, MO 4 08-08 0

Day 1: 4 08-08

29. Kevin Short Mayflower, AR 5 08-04 0

Day 1: 5 08-04

30. Justin Lucas Guntersville, AL 3 08-04 0

Day 1: 3 08-04

31. Matt Herren Ashville, AL 4 08-01 0

Day 1: 4 08-01

32. Bill Lowen Brookville, IN 4 07-11 0

Day 1: 4 07-11

33. Teb Jones Hattiesburg, MS 3 07-09 0

Day 1: 3 07-09

33. Aaron Martens Leeds, AL 3 07-09 0

Day 1: 3 07-09

33. Chad Pipkens Holt, MI 3 07-09 0

Day 1: 3 07-09

36. John Crews Jr Salem, VA 2 07-08 0

Day 1: 2 07-08

37. Jason Christie Park Hill, OK 3 07-06 0

Day 1: 3 07-06

38. Edwin Evers Talala, OK 5 07-04 0

Day 1: 5 07-04

39. Shin Fukae Palestine, TX 5 06-14 0

Day 1: 5 06-14

40. Brandon Gray Bullock, NC 3 06-07 0

Day 1: 3 06-07

41. Scott Rook Little Rock, AR 3 04-13 0

Day 1: 3 04-13

42. Randall Tharp Port St. Joe, FL 2 04-08 0

Day 1: 2 04-08

43. Cliff Pace Petal, MS 2 04-05 0

Day 1: 2 04-05

44. Cliff Prince Palatka, FL 2 03-09 0

Day 1: 2 03-09

45. Andy Young Mound, MN 2 03-08 0

Day 1: 2 03-08

46. Chad Morgenthaler Coulterville, IL 2 03-04 0

Day 1: 2 03-04

47. Brett Preuett Monroe, LA 1 03-00 0

Day 1: 1 03-00

48. Stephen Browning Hot Springs, AR 1 02-13 0

Day 1: 1 02-13

49. Cliff Crochet Pierre Part, LA 1 02-12 0

Day 1: 1 02-12

50. Jeff Lugar Cross Junction, VA 1 02-04 0

Day 1: 1 02-04

51. Brandon Palaniuk Rathdrum, ID 1 01-07 0

Day 1: 1 01-07

52. Morizo Shimizu Suita, Osaka JAPAN 1 01-05 0

Day 1: 1 01-05

53. Troy Diede Sioux Falls, SD 0 00-00 0

Day 1: 0 00-00

53. Paul Elias Laurel, MS 0 00-00 0

Day 1: 0 00-00

53. Steve Lund Glendale, AZ 0 00-00 0

Day 1: 0 00-00

53. Van Soles Haines City, FL 0 00-00 0

Day 1: 0 00-00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Totals

Day #Limits #Fish Weight

1 24 195 490-09

----------------------------------

24 195 490-09



GREENVILLE, S.C. — Doesn't it just figure that after the coldest day in the history of the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by GoPro, four anglers from warm, sunny climates are sitting atop the standings?Elite Series pro Dean Rojas of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., wowed the crowd at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., with five Lake Hartwell bass that weighed 21 pounds, 2 ounces despite frigid temperatures that were in the neighborhood of 10 degrees just before takeoff at Green Pond Landing in Anderson, S.C.Rojas also overcame a 28-minute penalty as punishment for being late for check-in to Wednesday's practice period.He leads Bassmaster Elite Series pros Skeet Reese of Auburn, Calif., (20-2); Keith Combs of Huntington, Texas, (18-8); and Brett Hite of Phoenix, Ariz., (15-7).“This is our biggest stage that we perform on, and to be able to catch a big bag like that on the first day is amazing,” Rojas said. “How could you script it any better than that? Obviously, I'd rather finish it that way. But hey, I'll take it.”Though Rojas hasn't won a Classic in 12 previous appearances — and hasn't finished first in an event since the 2011 Elite Series event on Toledo Bend Reservoir — he said he'll be more excited than nervous to lead the field into Saturday's second round.He's taking his Day 1 success in stride, much like he did the 28-minute penalty he endured Friday morning.“It was my fault,” Rojas said. “I worked really hard all year, and I wasn't going to let that ruin the whole event for me.“I know if things are going to happen, they're going to happen. I was very relaxed this morning. I wasn't thinking about all the fish that were biting without me being there. I was just waiting until it was my time.”Rojas wouldn't say much about how he was fishing.“I was just using two or three baits,” he said. “Fishing shallow and deep — a little of both.”Reese also tamed the cold for his bag of 20-2 and was equally secretive about his techniques. He allowed a B.A.S.S. media boat close enough to photograph him fishing docks at one point during the day, but asked that they not photograph the lure he was using.“There's definitely one good pattern I'm running, but it only produced three fish,” Reese said. “The fish were stubborn today. A lot of the schools of fish I located in practice pulled out or went deeper or did something. They just hid from me today, but I got some good ones anyway.”The conditions for Saturday are expected to improve slightly with a high of 48 degrees in the forecast. But it's not something Reese is expecting to really help the fishing.“If you want to call that an improvement,” Reese said, laughing. “It's still freezing cold outside right now, and it's not going to get any warmer overnight.“Maybe we won't have to wash ice out of our guides until no later than 11 o'clock tomorrow. But I don't know that anyone will be able to go out and duplicate a 20-pound catch day after day.”Friday's takeoff was delayed until 8:30 a.m. due to concerns about ice on the new concrete ramp at Green Pond, and then even later when anglers had trouble launching. The fiberglass boats were actually frozen to the trailers, and it took a little extra effort from the boat drivers to get them into the water.Once anglers ventured onto the lake, many experienced trouble throughout the day with ice forming in the spools of their reels and in the guides of their rods. Some rubbed Vaseline on their guides to help with icing, while others dipped their rods in the lake frequently or even used saliva to prevent ice from forming.The tournament is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday at Green Pond Landing. The public is encouraged to attend the takeoff, just as a large crowd of fans did Friday morning..Competitors such as Combs, who are only expecting five to seven bites a day for the remainder of the event, said the extra two hours could make a huge difference.“It was one of those days where I would catch one and feel really good about it, and then it would be two hours before I would catch another one,” said Combs, who was pleased with his catch of 18-8. “So during that two hours, you're starting to ask yourself if you're ever going to get another bite.”Combs said today was no different than any of his practice days — and while it leaves him little margin for error, if he stays on the quality of fish he caught Friday, he'll be in contention.“I said before the tournament I thought it would take 52 pounds to win it,” Combs said. “I still think that.”