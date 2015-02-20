Group defends Haslam's position of TN education

A new group with ties to Governor Bill Haslam has spent more than 100 thousand dollars defending his position on maintaining Tennessee's current education standards.

Television station filings with the FCC show the group "Tennesseans for Student Success" has spent 137 thousand dollars for airtime in the Nashville and Knoxville markets since December 29th.

The 30-second spot features teachers and parents saying they support the state's Common Core standards.

Some state lawmakers are pushing to replace the standards.

The nonprofit group is headed by Jeremy Harrell, who served as Haslam's campaign manager last year.