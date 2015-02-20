Senator Corker in center of Congress' debate over Obama 's war powers request

Senator Bob Corker is at the center of Congress' debate over President Obama's war powers request.

As chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Tennessee Republican is the face of Republican response to Obama's use of force proposal. And of the GOP's drive to show that it can govern now that it controls both chambers on the hill.

The 62-year-old former Chattanooga mayor is expected to hold his committee's first public hearings on war authorization as soon as next week.

Obama is proposing new authority to continue the military campaign against Islamic extremists who have seized territory in Iraq and Syria, beheaded hostages, and burned at least one alive.