Senator Corker in center of Congress' debate over Obama 's war p - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Senator Corker in center of Congress' debate over Obama 's war powers request

Posted: Updated:
U.S. Sen. Bob Corker. AP photo U.S. Sen. Bob Corker. AP photo

Senator Bob Corker is at the center of Congress' debate over President Obama's war powers request.

As chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Tennessee Republican is the face of Republican response to Obama's use of force proposal.  And of the GOP's drive to show that it can govern now that it controls both chambers on the hill.

The 62-year-old former Chattanooga mayor is expected to hold his committee's first public hearings on war authorization as soon as next week.

Obama is proposing new authority to continue the military campaign against Islamic extremists who have seized territory in Iraq and Syria, beheaded hostages, and burned at least one alive.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.