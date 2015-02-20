Moc Netters host North Alabama Saturday

--The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team is set to host North Alabama this weekend. The Mocs welcome the Lions to the Hixson racquet Club on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Noon.

Chattanooga is looking to snap a three-match slide and improve on its 1-8 record. Sophomore Derek Brown has won back-to-back outings at No. 5 and No. 6 and is 4-3 in singles play. Junior Gino Delavalle leads the team at 10-7 and has played in the bottom half of the lineup this spring.

Juniors Luke Saunders and Nick Wingord make up the top doubles tandem. They are 4-3 at No. 2 and 7-5 overall. As a team, Chattanooga is 13-12 in doubles this spring and won the doubles point in four matches.

North Alabama is a member of the NCAA Division II Gulf South Conference. The Lions are 2-3 overall, including a 6-1 loss to Belmont to open the season.

Be sure to check the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com for a link to live scoring of the match.

