Lady Mocs hit road for two tough SoCon opponents

MOCS IN THE NCAA RANKINGS

• Through games played Feb. 19, the Mocs' RPI is 27.

• The Mocs are first in the nation for fewest fouls per game with just 11.0. At Notre Dame and against Stanford, Chattanooga recorded just six fouls in each game and have 10 or fewer in 12 games this season.

• Chattanooga is ranked in the top 100 in the NCAA in the statistical rankings in 15 of 18 categories. Besides personal fouls, UTC is fourth for scoring defense, 10th for won-lost percentage and 13th for blocked shots. The Mocs are 24th for turnovers per game, 27th for scoring margin, 27th for field goal percentage, 34th for assist-turnover ratio and 38th for for turnover margin.

• Jasmine Joyner is ranked sixth in the NCAA for blocked shots with a SoCon-best 3.96.

• Alicia Payne is ranked ninth in the NCAA with a SoCon-best 2.77 assist-turnover ratio.

NON-CONFERENCE FOES WITH TOP RANKINGS

• Twelve of Chattanooga's opponents are ranked among their league's best. Of the opponents UTC defeated, Tennessee is first in the SEC, South Dakota is first in the Summit and UT Martin is first in the OVC. Stanford is tied for second in the Pac 12 and SIEU is second in the OVC while Villanova of the Big East and NC A&T of the MEAC are both third. Butler is fourth in the Big East and Belmont is fourth in the OVC. The Mocs three losses came against Notre Dame, ranked first in the ACC, South Florida, second (behind UConn) in the American and Arkansas State is second in the Sun Belt.

MOCS IN THE RANKINGS

AP TOP 25 •

Chattanooga entered the AP Top 25 for the first time in 31 years at 25 on January 26. UTC moved up two spots to 23rd on Feb. 2 and to 21st last week. The Mocs are 20th in the latest Ap Top 25 poll.

USA TODAY COACHES POLL

• Chattanooga finally debuted in the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 22. It took a while, however. Following the Mocs' win over Stanford on Jan. 17, Chattanooga received four points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Despite not losing a single game since then, UTC did not receive any points until Feb. 3 when the Mocs had three. In the Feb. 10 poll, the Mocs received 28 votes and were three spots out of the Top 25.

COLLEGE INSIDER MID-MAJOR TOP 25

• The Mocs have been a fixture of the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 this season and moved up to third with one first place vote. UTC is 29 points behind second place James Madison and 64 behind leader Princeton.

Chattanooga is 15-6 against the Bulldogs overall and 9-5 since Samford joined the Southern Conference. In the Mocs' home matchup against Samford, UTC came away with a 63-50 victory but ran into a bit more of a problem in Birmingham, coming away with a seven-point double overtime victory at the Pete Hanna Center. Chattanooga won the meeting this season 49-32 at the Roundhouse.