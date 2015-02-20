Erlanger's EROC goes active Saturday

Friday morning at its main campus, Erlanger Health System unveiled its new, state of the art "EROC", which is short for Erlanger Regional Operations Center.



Starting Saturday, EROC will serve as the nerve center for emergency response, housing LIFEFORCE, EMS medical communications and more.

Erlanger says it will help them to deliver the fastest and most comprehensive medical coverage in the Tennessee Valley.



At Friday's news conference and presentation, state and local officials helped kick off the Regional Operations Center with a ceremonial connection of the present to the future.



Erlanger CEO Kevin Spiegel gave us the full tour and play by play of EROC, which Spiegel says will help coordinate and communicate all pre-hospital transport, whether by ground or air.

"To really see a vision come to fruition, to really have the most impact on the community where we live and also recognize the pre-hospital care providers, they do put themselves in harm's way everyday for us, and to recognize that they are getting really state of the art communication to actually help them and to help our community is really wonderful," says Spiegel.



EROC will serve 13 counties locally, ten in East Tennessee and three more in North Georgia.







