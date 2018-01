If you do not have a organization ID, please email closings@wrcbtv.com from an email address for your organization.

Please be sure to include:

Your organization's name

Physical address (i.e not a Post Office box) with state

2 contacts - names, email addresses and cell phone numbers for each contact.

It may take up to five business days to obtain your code.

All closing information for school, business and church closings will be displayed at WRCBtv.com , in the WRCB weather apps and on-air (when active).

We will then email your organization ID, password and detailed instructions to you.

Please note: for the security of your organization, we cannot accept closing requests via email or Facebook.