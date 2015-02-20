Dalton police warn of IRS phone scam - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton police warn of IRS phone scam

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) - The Dalton Police Department has received reports of residents getting phone calls from someone posing as an IRS agent intent to steal their money.  

Investigators are cautioning residents that government agents will not contact you by phone to demand money over the phone in order to settle warrants or tax issues.  Only scammers do that.

Police tell Channel 3 on Friday morning, a Dalton resident reported getting a phone call from someone posing as an IRS agent who said that he had a warrant for her arrest for a tax issue.  

The caller instructed the victim to withdraw money from the bank and then take it to an area grocery store.

The caller recognized this as a scam and hung up the phone before receiving further instructions. 

If you believe you've been a victim of this scam or any similar type of scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.  
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.