Dalton police warn of IRS phone scam Posted: Friday, February 20, 2015 1:51 PM EST Updated: Friday, February 20, 2015 1:51 PM EST Posted:Updated:

The Dalton Police Department has received reports of residents getting phone calls from someone posing as an IRS agent intent to steal their money.



Investigators are cautioning residents that government agents will not contact you by phone to demand money over the phone in order to settle warrants or tax issues. Only scammers do that.



Police tell Channel 3 on Friday morning, a Dalton resident reported getting a phone call from someone posing as an IRS agent who said that he had a warrant for her arrest for a tax issue.



The caller instructed the victim to withdraw money from the bank and then take it to an area grocery store.



The caller recognized this as a scam and hung up the phone before receiving further instructions.



If you believe you've been a victim of this scam or any similar type of scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.

