UPDATE: East Ridge Police investigating suspicious death as homicide Posted: Friday, February 20, 2015 1:12 PM EST Updated: Monday, February 23, 2015 6:16 PM EST Posted:Updated:

East Ridge police investigate the body found at the Cascades Hotel Friday. WRCBtv.com photo

UPDATE: There are still more questions than answers after a 21-year-old man was found dead inside an East Ridge motel room.



Right now police are remaining tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of the 21-year-old.



Reginald Ballard's body was discovered Friday morning at the Cascades Motel on Ringgold Road by the housekeeping staff on Friday morning. Investigators say he had been shot to death sometime during the night or early morning.



It's the first homicide in East Ridge since 2013.



Ballard, who is from Chattanooga, was a guest at the motel.



Some East Ridge residents were surprised to learn of the death on Monday.



"I've been here for a little while, and it's a good area. You get closer to Chattanooga, it gets worse," said Tim Kilgore.



"A lot of people here work and just stick to their business," Lena Williams said.



The shooting happened at the same motel where a woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend several months ago.



Back in November 2014, police arrested James Hartley after they said he trapped his girlfriend inside one of the rooms and beat her for two days.



One guest, who was fearful to go on camera, said new management had since implemented visitor hours.



A motive behind Ballard's death is still unclear.



Anyone with information about what happened should call East Ridge Police or their anonymous tip line at 867-0016.

UPDATE:A preliminary investigation indicates that the cause of death to the body found at the Cascades Motel on Ringgold Road was a gunshot wound, and is currently being treated by East Ridge Police as an apparent homicide.



The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Reginald Ballard of Chattanooga.



Investigators tell Channel 3, the shooting is believed to have occurred between 10 p.m. on February 19 and 8 a.m. February 20.



East Ridge Police Criminal Investigation Division is currently conducting an active investigation into the matter.



Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact the East Ridge Police Department.



PREVIOUS STORY: East Ridge police responded to the Cascades Motel on Ringgold Road just before 8:30 Friday morning, on an unconscious person call



Investigators tell Channel 3 that the housekeeping staff found a man unconscious on the floor of one of the rooms.



The male, a guest, was deceased.



The cause of death has not been determined and the investigation is continuing.



No names will be released pending the notification of next of family.