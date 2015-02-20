Mom has funniest response ever to week of snow days - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mom has funniest response ever to week of snow days

NBC New - As freezing temperatures and snowy weather sweep the country this week, many parents may feel like they're living in the movie "Frozen" — or at least hearing the songs from the Disney film way too often.

Odessa Waters, a North Carolina mom, took to Facebook yesterday to vent her frustrations, and the video is sure to make all snowed-in parents laugh.

Waters' daughter can be heard singing her heart out in the background throughout the video, as mom asks her questions like, “What's the snowman's name?” and “What's the sister's name that froze everybody over in the beginning?”

Her daughter, of course, knows all the answers to her mom's questions, and never misses a beat as she sings and spouts off the names in question — Olaf, Elsa, Cristoff, Anna.

Waters wraps up her video rant by telling viewers her true feelings about the Frozen cast.

“If I ever could choke some cartoon characters, it'd be them. All them. I'd kill ‘em. If I could.”

The video ends with a cheerful plea from Waters' daughter: “Aww, please don't kill Elsa!”
