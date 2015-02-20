TN legislature wants to keep insurance information secret

By ERIK SCHELZIGAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican lawmakers still seething about the release about their enrollment in the state's health care plan want to keep further coverage information from being made public.

Connie Ridley, the director of legislative administration, has warned members that more details about their taxpayer-subsidized insurance could come to light even though she argues the information should be covered by federal medical privacy laws.

The issue came to a head following the defeat of Republicans of Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to extend health coverage to 280,000 low-income Tennesseans.

Public records released by the state's benefits administration revealed that six of seven Republican senators who voted to kill the measure were on the state's health care plan, including one lawmaker who had angrily claimed he was insured through his employer.

