GA woman wins snowblower from KLG and Hoda

To celebrate their 1 million fans on Facebook, Kathie Lee and Hoda selected five viewers who entered the show's sweepstakes and gave them a special prize that's perfect for the snowy weather.



Over 11,000 fans entered the contest.



While the first four winners were from the traditionally cold (and snowy) states like Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts and Iowa, the last winner caught our attention here at Channel 3.



Congratulations to Vicki Parham of LaFayette, GA, who won the fifth snowblower!

