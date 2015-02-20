Athens Police find meth lab inside woman's lunchbox

An Athens woman was arrested after police found a meth lab inside of her lunch box.

Misty Sisk, 31, is facing several drug and paraphernalia charges.

According to the arrest report, police were originally called to a home in the 300 block of Riddle St. on Wednesday to serve a warrant on Sisk's boyfriend, Richard Brian Mason. Sisk answered the door and allowed officers to go inside.

She told police she had been sleeping in a back bedroom, where officers located a homemade meth pipe that was made out of a plastic bottle cap, a light bulb and a pen. Several pills and a snorting straw were found nearby.

Police also noticed an unzipped lunchbox with clear tubing and coffee filters hanging out, which are items commonly used in manufacturing meth.

Inside the lunch box, police found coffee filters, a plastic bag filled with green ammonium nitrate, 1 lb. bag of MSM (methylsulfonylmethane, commonly used to cut meth), and paraphernalia including glass pipes, cut straws, razorblades and a burned bowl with residue.

Sisk was transported to the McMinn County Jail.