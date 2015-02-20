TEMA: 18 weather-related deaths statewide

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has confirmed 18, weather-related fatalities in the state as a result of the brutal winter weather.

Tennessee remains at a Level III- State of Emergency, which was issued Monday night.



TEMA considers the main threats for Friday to be from the incoming snow, freezing, rain and sleet, which is already moving into West Tennessee this morning. This system may produce an inch or more of snow before changing over to freezing rain and sleet.



A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for West Tennessee; an Ice Storm Warning is in place for Middle Tennessee, from noon until 9:00pm; and a Winter Storm Warning & Advisory is in effect for East Tennessee.

After midnight Friday, temperatures will begin to warm up with snow changing to sleet and freezing rain, and eventually to rain Saturday morning. Temperatures will rise into the 40s Saturday with rain continuing. This warming trend melting snow and ice, and the possibility of one to three inches of rain will increase the potential for flash flooding.



TEMA considers the major threats through Sunday to be:

Severe cold

Snow

Freezing rain & sleet

Downed power lines

Flash flooding



Fatalities



· Benton County – One (1) fatality: 64-year-old female, motor vehicle accident

· Hamilton County – One (1) fatality: 63-year-old male, hypothermia related

· Henry County – Two (2) fatalities: 64-year-old female, hypothermia related; 69-year-old male, hypothermia related

· Hickman County (1) fatality: 67-year-old male, dialysis patient, unable to get to treatment

· Knox County – Four (4) fatalities: 30-year-old male, motor vehicle accident; 75-year-old male, fire; 68-year-old female, fire; 47-year-old male, fire

· Moore County – One (1) fatality: 73-year-old male, hypothermia

· Overton County – One (1) fatality: 38-year-old female, motor vehicle accident

· Roane County – One (1) fatality, 44-year-old male, hypothermia related

· Sequatchie – One (1) fatality, 85-year-old male, hypothermia related

· Shelby County – Three (3) fatalities: 48-year-old male, hypothermia related; (age unknown) male, hypothermia related; (demographics unknown), hypothermia related

· Williamson County – Two (2) fatalities: 34-year-old female; 10-year-old male, motor vehicle accident





Power Outages



There are just over 2,700 customers without power this afternoon, down from 5,700 yesterday, over two counties with the highest outage in Monroe at 2,543 customers.



Shelters Open



A total of seven shelters are open with 55 occupants as follows:

Red Cross: four shelters open with 41 occupants, in Kingston, Maryville, Dyersburg and Pigeon Forge

Independent three shelters open with 11 occupants, in Clarksville, Madisonville and Niota



Interstates



Interstates are moving in Tennessee but TDOT message signs on roadways are reminding drivers to be aware of freezing on bridges and overpasses making for safety issues for motorists.



TEMA reminds residents to:

Stay indoors as much as possible

Be sure you have adequate clothing and blankets to keep you warm

Check on your elderly friends and family members

Bring pets and companion animals inside during winter weather

If you do go outside, watch for signs of frostbite (loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities) and hypothermia (uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion)

Seek warm shelter and medical treatment immediately for frostbite and hypothermia symptoms

Patients with chronic health conditions who are having problems getting to treatment should notify their local emergency management agency (EMA) or emergency medical service (EMS) to arrange alternate transportation

Do not attempt to drive or walk through high water – Turn Around, Don't Drown

