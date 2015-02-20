GA man sentenced to life on child sex charges

ATLANTA (AP) - Fulton County prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to life in prison on child sex charges.

District Attorney's spokeswoman Yvette Jones says 62-year-old John Dries of Marietta was sentenced Thursday to seven consecutive life sentences plus 80 years. Prosecutors say Dries was charged in an 11-count indictment and was convicted Feb. 2.

Prosecutors say Dries sexually assaulted a girl in Sandy Springs over the course of four years beginning when she was 4 years old in 2007. Investigators have said the girl was a friend's child and Dries had been babysitting her.

Investigators say Dries was arrested after the girl told a therapist about the abuse in 2011.

