Mice in the kitchen and three 99's this week

Dining out this cold weekend?

The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department inspected just 16 restaurants this week due to the weather. I always pass along to you the low score of the week and it's low at 77. Remember, a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.

If you like BBQ, they need to pay closer attention in the kitchen to some major problems at Sunset BBQ on Dodson Avenue.

There, inspectors found evidence of mice in the kitchen, the microwave was dirty, floors and walls need a good cleaning and the can opener was rusty. Once again, they serve up a 77.

The high score of the week is a three way tie. Hats off to these employees for their hard work!

They are: Daved's Deli on Middle Valley Road, The Black Skillet on Fourth Avenue and Little Caesar's Pizza on Signal Mountain Road. All of them score a very impressive 99.

Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department at 423-209-8110. Employees of the health department want to talk to you in person and field your concerns.

Also if you experience good service, food and the place looks great, let the management know. Your words are very powerful.



Stay warm and enjoy your meal!



