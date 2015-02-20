Gregg Allman, Allman Brothers band to play Riverbend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gregg Allman, Allman Brothers band to play Riverbend

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Gregg Allman and other former Allman Brothers Band Members will have their own little reunion on the Coke Stage at Riverbend on June 12th.

Allman, along with the Allman Brothers Band, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 1995. At the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in 2012, the group was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Legendary drummer and founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, Jaimoe will join Allman on the stage along with former ABB guitarist Jack Pearson.

Jaimoe and his Jasssz Band will play on the Bud Light Stage at 6PM.

Jack Pearson & Jonell Mosser will play on the Unum Stage at 8 PM, before joining Allman on the Coke Stage.

Find the latest updates at www.riverbendfestival.com.  

Earlier announcements include Martina McBride, Merle Haggard, Hunter Hayes, Leon Russell, and Little River Band.  

 



