Winter storm for the weekend

Today starts with freezing rain and icy conditions across the viewing area, including parts of north Georgia and western North Carolina. If you don't have to drive anywhere this morning, please just stay put. Even walking can be difficult. The freezing rain changes to regular rain for a while in the valleys before the overall precipitation fades by late morning.

Then temperatures warm into the middle 40s in the valleys to around 40° in the most high elevations, so ice starts to melt. Some rain showers pop up during the second half of the afternoon. Rain continues tonight with lows in the upper 30s in the city.

After an early shower Sunday, conditions dry out but skies remain mostly cloudy. Highs again reach the middle 40s. Some clouds stick around Sunday night with colder lows in the middle 20s.

Aside from a few flurries early Monday, the rest of the day is partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s to 40°. Tuesday is partly cloudy with middle 40s.

We could see a few more flurries Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Other wise, just some clouds with lows around 30° with highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday and Friday stay dry and chilly with lows in the middle 20s and highs in the middle 40s.