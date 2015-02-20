US101 St. Jude radio-thon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

US101 St. Jude radio-thon

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Our partners at US101 need your help. They're trying to help the children at St. Jude.

They're hosting a radio-thon.  It started Thursday and continues Friday,  6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Thanks to donations, families never receive a bill from St. Jude; so they don't have to worry about costs for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Channel-3 photojournalist Derek Eledge spent some time at the Country Cares Telethon.


