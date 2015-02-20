US101 St. Jude radio-thon Posted: Friday, February 20, 2015 12:01 AM EST Updated: Friday, February 20, 2015 12:01 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Our partners at US101 need your help. They're trying to help the children at St. Jude.



They're hosting a radio-thon. It started Thursday and continues Friday, 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.



Thanks to donations, families never receive a bill from St. Jude; so they don't have to worry about costs for treatment, travel, housing or food.



Channel-3 photojournalist Derek Eledge spent some time at the Country Cares Telethon.





