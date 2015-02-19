Corker Visits Turkey on Trip to Assess Coalition Efforts Against ISIS Posted: Thursday, February 19, 2015 10:40 PM EST Updated: Thursday, February 19, 2015 10:40 PM EST Posted:Updated:

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker. AP photo

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, traveled to Ankara, Turkey on Thursday to discuss the long-standing partnership between the United States and Turkey.



Corker appreciated gaining the Turkish perspective on effective strategies for ISIS and looks forward to using that insight for the debate in the United States Congress over an authorization for the use of military force against ISIS that was requested by President Barack Obama.



Senator Corker also visited Kuwait and Iraq this week to express U.S. support and to get a firsthand look at coalition efforts to combat ISIS.